Police release sketch of suspect who robbed, sexually assaulted elderly woman in Lansing

Composite sketch of suspect in Lansing robbery and sex assault. (Lansing Police Department)

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) --
Police released a sketch Tuesday of the suspect involved in a south suburban robbery and sex assault.

An elderly woman was sexually assaulted early Sunday at her home in Lansing by a man who demanded cash and took jewelry from her home, police said. She told police she was approached by a man as she was pulled into her attached garage from the alley. The woman was returning from church services.

The description of the man matches a suspect in another robbery a block away in Lansing three days earlier.

The suspect demanded money and then took her into the residence in the 171st-block of Greenbay Avenue where he took jewelry and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man fled on foot and police could not locate the man.

EMBED More News Videos

An elderly woman was sexually assaulted Sunday by a man believed to have robbed an elderly man a block away just a few days earlier.



In another incident at about 10 a.m. Thursday, a man who matched the description of the suspect approached an elderly man who lived in the 171st-block of Lorenz Avenue - just a block away from Greenbay Avenue.

The elderly man told police that the suspect approached him as he was coming home and exiting his garage. The suspect demanded the elderly man's phone and money, then walked the man inside his home for additional money. Police were not able to locate this suspect either.

The elderly man sustained a foot injury and remained hospitalized Monday.

The male suspect in both incidents is described as being in his 30s with short hair, about 5-feet-9-inches tall, medium build and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information or has a video surveillance camera in this area is asked to call Lansing Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (708) 895-7150.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberysexual assaultsenior citizensLansing
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Elderly woman sexually assaulted in Lansing during robbery, police say
Top Stories
Tennessee man, 44, ID'd as victim in LondonHouse hotel fall
Girl, 9, crushed to death by 325 lbs cousin after being hit with ruler, pipe, cops say
'Nuclear war could break out any moment,' says North Korea
Authorities: Mom charged with DUI in Aurora pond crash left boy in SUV
Ex-hostage held 5 years explains why he had kids in captivity
Woman accused of slapping boyfriend with bacon
Autopsy: Wife stabbed 123 times in cold medicine murder man says he thought was dream
Cubs take on Dodgers at Wrigley Field in NLCS Game 3
Show More
Authorities: Reported Aurora shootout, chase may be linked to deadly Orchard crash
Court photos show 8-year-old boy's battered body
Photo of roofers standing for National Anthem goes viral
Bodies, believed to be hikers missing since July, found embracing
More News
Photos
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
More Photos