Police release surveillance image of Ukrainian Village sex assault suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police released a surveillance image of a man suspected in the sexual assault of a woman waiting for a bus in Ukrainian Village last week.
The 31-year-old victim was standing in the 2200-block of West Chicago Avenue around 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, waiting for a bus, when police said a man she did not know walked up to her, punched her in the face, took her cell phone, then pulled her into a gangway and sexually assaulted her.
The man then fled westbound on Chicago Avenue, police said.
Police described the suspect as a black male with a dark complexion, 20 to 30 years old, 5 ft. 9 in. to 5 ft. 10 in. tall with short or shaved hair.
Police gathered surveillance video from neighborhood businesses as part of their investigation. They released the surveillance image Wednesday evening.
If you have any information about the suspect contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.