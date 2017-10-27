Police release surveillance video of pickup truck used to kill man Gage Park

Chicago police released surveillance video Friday of a hit-and-run-driver who killed a young father Sunday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police released surveillance video Friday of a pickup truck used in a hit-and-run that killed a young father Sunday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said the vehicle appears to be a newer model of a black Ford F250 or F350 pickup truck with black wheels. The vehicle also has a large black tool box with a silver handle inside of the bed of the truck, police said.

Eduardo Pena, 21, was on his way home at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday when that black pickup truck rammed him from behind repeatedly in the 5500-block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said. Pena's truck was dragged about two blocks before being wrapped around a tree.

The driver fled the scene, police said. Pena was transported to a hospital, where he died later Sunday morning.

Relatives said they have no idea why anyone would want to harm Pena. He leaves behind a wife and 15-month-old son.

Police are investigating Pena's death as a homicide.
