Chicago police released surveillance video Friday of a pickup truck used in a hit-and-run that killed a young father Sunday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood.Police said the vehicle appears to be a newer model of a black Ford F250 or F350 pickup truck with black wheels. The vehicle also has a large black tool box with a silver handle inside of the bed of the truck, police said.Eduardo Pena, 21, was on his way home at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday when that black pickup truck rammed him from behind repeatedly in the 5500-block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said. Pena's truck was dragged about two blocks before being wrapped around a tree.The driver fled the scene, police said. Pena was transported to a hospital, where he died later Sunday morning.Relatives said they have no idea why anyone would want to harm Pena. He leaves behind a wife and 15-month-old son.Police are investigating Pena's death as a homicide.