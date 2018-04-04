  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Events from Memphis, TN on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of MLK

Police release unusual sketch of England burglary suspect

Police in England release unusual sketch of suspect. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 4, 2018. (WPVI)

WARWICKSHIRE, England --
A police department in England is hoping all the attention over a computer-generated sketch will help them find a burglary suspect.

Some wondered if this was for real or if there had been a mistake.

The police department in Warwickshire said they produced the sketch based on the victim's description.



Police say this suspect and another man stole money from a female victim.

