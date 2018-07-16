Police release video of Ashburn carjacking suspects

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police have released surveillance video of suspects in a carjacking two weeks ago in the Ashburn neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released surveillance video of suspects in a carjacking two weeks ago in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be the suspects attacking the victim and taking their keys. The incident took place at about 7:20 p.m. on June 28 in the 3200-block of West 87th Street, police said.

The stolen SUV was later spotted at a gas station and the suspects were seen inside buying things. The SUV has been recovered, police said.


Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contract Detective McDonough #20540 at 312-745-4489 or Area Central HQ at 312-747-8380.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingchicago crimesurveillance videoAshburnChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Activists speaking out after body cam video released of South Shore police shooting
President Trump, Putin sit down for closely watched summit
Man killed in Belmont Cragin hit and run
Amazon Prime Day: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals
Father of 43 children found beaten in West Side home
CVS apologies after Chicago manager calls police on black woman over coupon
Son surprises dad with baseball glove he has wanted for 50 years
Royal family releases official Prince Louis christening photos
Show More
Former Blackhawk Ray Emery drowns in Hamilton, Ontario
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
Woman, 59, killed in attempted carjacking in West Humboldt Park
More News