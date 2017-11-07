Police rescue man trapped in Marengo fire

Three police officers in far northwest suburban Marengo rushed into a burning home Monday night to save a man who was trapped inside.Emergency crews were called around 10:15 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at a home in the 700-block of East Grant Highway, also known as US Highway 20, police said.One resident was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, but police said his condition was not immediately known.US Highway 20 was briefly closed for an investigation. Authorities are working to determine how the fire started.