Police: Retired officer shoots would-be robbers in Bridgeport

Chicago police said a retired officer shot at three men who were attempting to rob him, injuring one critically.Police said the officer was next to his vehicle in the 2900-block of South Shields Avenue when three men approached him and attempted to rob him. The retired officer opened fire and struck one of the offenders, police said.That suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The two other men fled but were soon captured, and are currently in police custody.The officer retired from Area Central eight years ago, so Area South will handle the investigation, police said. The retired officer and the two suspects in custody were both taken to Area South for questioning.