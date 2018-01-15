2 in custody after police-involved shooting, police say

Update: per ER docs, offender has dislocated knee. Not shot by CPD. News Affairs will send a written statement upon further investigation. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 15, 2018

Police Involved Shooting - 90th & Ellis. Preliminary reports are that officers were shot at when they returned fire and struck at least one offender. PIO responding. pic.twitter.com/skBAAGkoIe — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 15, 2018

Two are in custody in connection to a police-involved shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood, police said.At around 3 p.m., shots were fired at police near East 90th Street and South Ellis Avenue, police said.CPD Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said police returned fire, but no one was struck.Emergency doctors on the scene said a man suffered from a dislocated knee. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.Two offenders are in custody, police said.