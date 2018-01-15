2 in custody after police-involved shooting, police say

No one was injured Monday afternoon during a police-involved shooting in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two are in custody in connection to a police-involved shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood, police said.

At around 3 p.m., shots were fired at police near East 90th Street and South Ellis Avenue, police said.

CPD Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said police returned fire, but no one was struck.

Emergency doctors on the scene said a man suffered from a dislocated knee. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Two offenders are in custody, police said.

