Police: Robbers posing as online buyers, sellers in Burnside

Chicago police have issued alert about several robberies and a sexual assault in the Burnside neighborhood over the past two weeks.Two men posed as buyers or sellers of items posted online and lured victims to rob them, police said. In the most recent incident, police said that the victim was also sexually assaulted.The incidents occurred in the 800-block of East 90th Street at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 27, about 3 p.m. on January 2 and about 10 p.m. on January 5.One male suspect is described as black, between 5'10"-6'0" and 200-230 pounds and the other male suspect is described as black, between 5'6" and 150-180 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South Detectives at (312) 747-8271.