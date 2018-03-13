Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding

This photo provided by the Marana Police Department, in Arizona, shows 32-year-old Amber Young during her arrest on suspicion of impaired driving March 12, 2018, in Arizona.

MARANA, Ariz. --
Police say a bride in southern Arizona was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after she was involved in a car crash on the way to her wedding.

Amber Young was wearing an open-back dress when she was handcuffed and put into a police cruiser Monday in Marana, 30 miles north of Tucson.

Police spokesman Sgt. Chriswell Scott says one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

It is not known whether Young has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

Scott tweeted, "Don't drive impaired, till death do we part doesn't need any help."

Young was taken to a police substation to have her blood drawn and released without going to jail.

It's unknown whether Young made it to her wedding.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weddingDUInanny arrestedArizona
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
President Trump fires Rex Tillerson as secretary of state
Former Cub Jake Arrieta writes thank you letter to Chicago after signing with Phillies
Former Vernon Hills coach accused of sexually assaulting students to appear in court
Feds: A Chicago hub in latest Sinaloa Cartel drug plot
Icy conditions causing problems in NW Indiana
Hammond police release surveillance images of suspects in 4 thefts
Bears, Allen Robinson agree on 3-year, $42M contract, WR says
Loyola Ramblers heading to first NCAA Tournament game in more than 30 years
Show More
Woman with autism missing from South Austin
Joliet bar owner speaks after shooting kills bartender, wounds son
St. Charles school board votes to close Fox Ridge Elementary
Rising use of opioid overdose rescue shots worries some health workers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos