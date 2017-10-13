HEBRON, Ill. (WLS) --Police are searching for a man who ran away after allegedly sexually assaulting a child Friday in Hebron, Illinois, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said. Hebron is a village located on the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.
The sheriff's office said 26-year-old Esau Ancheyta Hernandez has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.
The assault happened at 6:45 a.m. in the 12000-block of Hebron Road. Police said family members found Hernandez and confronted him, but he ran away before police got to the home.
Drones, a helicopter, and K-9s have been deployed to find Hernandez.
He was last seen wearing gray pants, a teal shirt and tennis shoes. He is 5'6", weighs 135 lbs., and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should contact the McHenry County Sheriff's Office at 815-338-2144.