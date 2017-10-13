Police are searching for a man who ran away after allegedly sexually assaulting a child Friday in Hebron, Illinois, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said. Hebron is a village located on the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.The sheriff's office said 26-year-old Esau Ancheyta Hernandez has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.The assault happened at 6:45 a.m. in the 12000-block of Hebron Road. Police said family members found Hernandez and confronted him, but he ran away before police got to the home.Drones, a helicopter, and K-9s have been deployed to find Hernandez.He was last seen wearing gray pants, a teal shirt and tennis shoes. He is 5'6", weighs 135 lbs., and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information should contact the McHenry County Sheriff's Office at 815-338-2144.