Police search for U-Haul driver after crash with squad car

A U-Haul driver fleeing from police crashed into a Countryside police squad car Monday afternoon before running away from authorities.

Countryside police attempted to stop the driver - a 30-year-old man with shoulder-length dreadlocks - in connection with an attempted theft at Floor & Décor in southwest suburban Countryside.

Police sought to stop the U-Haul driver on La Grange Road, but the man struck one of the squad cars as he was fleeing from police. The U-Haul driver entered northbound Interstate 55 and just north of Harlem Avenue in Chicago, the driver crashed the truck into the media and ran away.

The officer inside the squad car sustained minor injuries.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police chasecar crashChicagoCountryside
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Niles North HS varsity football suspended during hazing investigation
Chicago, 606OD
Boy, 8, killed while protecting sister from being sexually assaulted
2 Chicago cops face discipline for taking a knee
Palos Park police officer honored for saving man's life
Report: Mother of Kenneka Jenkins says protests are over
North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war; US: Not pushing for regime change
4 children hid in closet as mom killed her uncle, police say
Show More
NASCAR owner says he'll fire employees who protest; Dale Earnhardt Jr quotes JFK
Video released in police chase that killed 2
Woman says carjacker pushed her out of vehicle in South Loop
Hot dog vendor whose cash was taken by cop given $87K
Opioid deaths spike in McHenry County, rage in suburbs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos