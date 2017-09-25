Police search for U-Haul driver after crash with squad car

A U-Haul driver fleeing from police crashed into a Countryside police squad car Monday afternoon before running away from authorities.Countryside police attempted to stop the driver - a 30-year-old man with shoulder-length dreadlocks - in connection with an attempted theft at Floor & Décor in southwest suburban Countryside.Police sought to stop the U-Haul driver on La Grange Road, but the man struck one of the squad cars as he was fleeing from police. The U-Haul driver entered northbound Interstate 55 and just north of Harlem Avenue in Chicago, the driver crashed the truck into the media and ran away.The officer inside the squad car sustained minor injuries.