Chicago police continue to search for a hit-and-run-driver who killed a young father Sunday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood.Eduardo Pena, 21, was on his way home at about 2:15 a.m. when a black pickup truck rammed him from behind repeatedly in the 5500-block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said. Pena's truck was dragged about two blocks before being wrapped around a tree.The other driver fled the scene, police said. Pena was transported to a hospital, where he died later Sunday morning.Pena's loved ones gathered together Sunday night to light candles and remember him."He was always looking out for us...saying hit me up when you get home, message me when you get home, be safe," said Kevin Amezcua, a friend.Relatives said they have no idea why anyone would want to harm Pena. He leaves behind a wife and 15-month-old son.Police are investigating Pena's death as a homicide. Police are looking at cameras that could possibly identify the driver involved in the crash.