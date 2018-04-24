Police searching for escaped parolee in South Shore

Chicago police continue to search for a parolee who escaped custody in the South Shore neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.Police flooded the neighborhood near East 81st Street and South Burnham Avenue as they searched on ground and by air for Kir Moorman, a 29-year-old parolee who escaped a Department of Corrections officer just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday."The helicopters were over the house hovering. Then we saw cops all in the area," resident Donna Jones said.Initial scanner traffic indicates Moorman may have beaten a female officer who was taking him into custody. Resident German Jones said officers warned him and his wife to lock their doors and be on alert."They told us they had someone who escaped. He had one handcuff on. He had all white and I think they was trying to make an arrest. Some kind of sheriff was out here," Jones said.No streets were blocked during the search, which for a while appeared to focus on the alley near 80th and Muskegon.In addition to having only one handcuff on and wearing all white, Moorman is also heavily tattooed.He is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should call 911.