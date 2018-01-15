Police searching for suspects in Bucktown armed robberies

A surveillance image of a silver Chevrolet Impala used by suspects in several armed robberies in the Bucktown neighborhood.

Chicago police released surveillance images on Monday of suspects wanted in connection with three armed robberies in the Bucktown neighborhood.The robberies took place Friday at 11:09 a.m. in the 2100-block of West Caton Street and at 12:45 p.m. in the 1600-blocks of North Honore and North Leavitt streets.In one incident, a nanny pushing a stroller with an 18-month-old inside was robbed at gunpoint.On North Honore Street, a young woman was robbed at gunpoint while walking around Friday afternoon. At first, she resisted the attack, but eventually let her purse go. The thief ran away, escaping in a silver sedan.Investigators said they have tracked down the owners of the vehicle, a four-door Chevy Impala, but have yet to locate the offenders. Police released surveillance video in hopes that someone will identify them."The videos we have show that it's the same vehicle, same description of the offenders, same MO if you will, same weapon," said Detective Cruz Reyes of the Chicago Police Department, District 14.Police said the owner of the vehicle reported it stolen on January 9."We have a strong suspicion that possibly the registered owner and their family might know who the suspects in this case are," said Reyes.No victims were injured in these armed robberies.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8263.