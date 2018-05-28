Police seek home invader who made sexual advances toward sleeping girls

Chicago Police are searching for a man who allegedly entered two homes and made inappropriate sexual advances toward two young girls early Sunday.Police said the man first entered a residence in the 400 block of West Belden Avenue and attempted to make inappropriate sexual advances toward a girl who was asleep in her bedroom. Police said about 20 minutes later the man entered a second residence in the 500 block of West Grant Place and had sexual contact with another sleeping girl. The man fled the scene on foot in both incidents, police said.The suspect is described as being a 20 to 30-year-old white man with short brown or strawberry blonde hair standing approximately 5'6" or 5'7" tall and weighing 160 pounds. Police also said he is a cigarette smoker.Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Central Bureau at 312-747-8380.