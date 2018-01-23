Police seek suspect who pushed man down escalator at Monroe Blue Line stop

Police released surveillance photos Tuesday of a man wanted in connection with the attack and attempted robbery of a man at a CTA Blue Line station in the Loop earlier this month.About 9 a.m. Jan. 12, the man followed another male CTA rider off a Blue Line train at the Monroe station, 114 S. Dearborn, and began beating him, Chicago Police said.During the incident, the attacker pushed the male, or caused him to fall, down an escalator and tried to rob him, police said. The male who was pushed down the escalator was taken to a hospital and underwent knee surgery.Anyone with information was asked to call (312) 747-8384.