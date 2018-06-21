Police seek SUV in fatal East Garfield Park drive-by shooting

Detectives asked the public to help identify an SUV used in a deadly shooting on Chicago's West Side.Police released surveillance photos Wednesday of the Ford Explorer they are looking for. The vehicle had a temporary Illinois license plate.Investigators said the SUV pulled up alongside the victim's Hyundai Santa Fe in the 200-block of North Hamlin Avenue in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood around 8:305 a.m. on June 8. That's when a passenger in the Ford opened fire.Curtis Britt, 26, was sitting in the Hyundai. Authorities said he was shot several times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 9:05 a.m.The driver of the Ford took off, heading north on Hamlin.Anyone who has information about the Ford or the shooting should call Area north detectives at 312-744-8261. Tips can be submitted anonymously via tipsoft.com.