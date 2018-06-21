Police seek SUV in fatal East Garfield Park drive-by shooting

Detectives asked the public to help identify an SUV used in a deadly shooting on Chicago's West Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Detectives asked the public to help identify an SUV used in a deadly shooting on Chicago's West Side.

Police released surveillance photos Wednesday of the Ford Explorer they are looking for. The vehicle had a temporary Illinois license plate.

Investigators said the SUV pulled up alongside the victim's Hyundai Santa Fe in the 200-block of North Hamlin Avenue in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood around 8:305 a.m. on June 8. That's when a passenger in the Ford opened fire.

Curtis Britt, 26, was sitting in the Hyundai. Authorities said he was shot several times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 9:05 a.m.

The driver of the Ford took off, heading north on Hamlin.

Anyone who has information about the Ford or the shooting should call Area north detectives at 312-744-8261. Tips can be submitted anonymously via tipsoft.com.
