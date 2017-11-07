Police sergeant, 32, suffers stroke, dies on duty

BERKELEY TWP., N.J. --A New Jersey police officer has died after suffering a stroke while on duty.
Berkeley Township Police Sgt. Alison Wray, 32, suffered a stroke and died Friday.
Wray had served with the Berkeley Township Police Department for nine years.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
The Berkeley Township Police Department posted the following statement on its Facebook page:
On behalf of Police Chief Karin DiMichele the Berkeley Township Police Department sadly announces the death of Sergeant Alison Wray who passed away unexpectedly November 3rd 2017.
Sergeant Wray began her career with Berkeley Township in 2008 and later graduated the Atlantic County Police Academy. Sergeant Wray was assigned to the Patrol Division where she excelled.
Sergeant Wray moved up the ranks quickly, having achieved the rank of Sergeant in 2015.
Sergeant Wray was known for her intelligence, compassion and dedication to her officers whom she considered family.
Sergeant Wray is survived by her fiancé Sergeant Henry Ganska of the Berkeley Township Police Department , their two children Harrison age 2 and Henry age 4. Sergeant Wray is also survived by her two step children Cole age 11 and Reagan age 15.
Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Please keep Sergeant Wray's family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn their loss.
Please also keep the officers and civilian staff at Berkeley Township in your prayers as they have lost a great officer, a great leader, great public servant and a great friend.