  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Indian Head Park police sergeant accused of trying to kill son due in bond court

EMBED </>More Videos

A sergeant at the Indian Head Park Police Department will find out whether he'll be granted bond Thursday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A sergeant at the Indian Head Park Police Department will find out whether he'll be granted bond Thursday. He was charged with trying to murder his 22-year-old son.

Raymond Leuser III, 48, is the second-highest ranking member of the police force in the southwest suburb. He also once served as the interim police chief. But he will face a judge Thursday on attempted murder charges.

Sources told ABC7 Eyewitness News Leuser's son was shot in the leg, arm and abdomen on Chicago's Southwest Side around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim remains in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The motive is unclear, but police said the shooting happened at a house on the same block where Leuser lives, in the 6200-block of South Nashville Avenue in the city's Clearing neighborhood.

Leuser was taken into custody after the shooting and charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said Wednesday night.

So far, the Indian Head Park Police Department here has had no comment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
domestic violencechicago shootingchicago violencegun violenceman shotpolice shootingIndian Head ParkChicagoClearing
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Indian Head Park cop charged with shooting son in Chicago
Top Stories
Boykin to ask UN for help fighting Chicago violence
Kentucky lawmaker kills himself days after being accused of molesting teen girl
Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox
What to know about net neutrality ahead of FCC vote
Riders sue Lyft, claim driver used slur and pointed gun at them
Student arrested for attacking Steinmetz HS basketball coach
Modern Day Bootlegging
CTA votes to increase bus, train fares for first time in 9 years
Show More
Cook County pays $6,000 to suspected murderer of teen
VIDEO: 11-year-old girl held at gunpoint, handcuffed by police
Mom gets 42-94 years in prison for 3-year-old's beating death
Book donations pour in for Chicago boy, 4, who read 100 books in 1 day
More News
Top Video
Boykin to ask UN for help fighting Chicago violence
Student arrested for attacking Steinmetz HS basketball coach
Riders sue Lyft, claim driver used slur and pointed gun at them
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video