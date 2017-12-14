CHICAGO (WLS) --A sergeant at the Indian Head Park Police Department will find out whether he'll be granted bond Thursday. He was charged with trying to murder his 22-year-old son.
Raymond Leuser III, 48, is the second-highest ranking member of the police force in the southwest suburb. He also once served as the interim police chief. But he will face a judge Thursday on attempted murder charges.
Sources told ABC7 Eyewitness News Leuser's son was shot in the leg, arm and abdomen on Chicago's Southwest Side around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim remains in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
The motive is unclear, but police said the shooting happened at a house on the same block where Leuser lives, in the 6200-block of South Nashville Avenue in the city's Clearing neighborhood.
Leuser was taken into custody after the shooting and charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said Wednesday night.
So far, the Indian Head Park Police Department here has had no comment.