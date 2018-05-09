Police: Step-mother abducted girl, 4, from Homan Square

Chicago police are looking for a woman they said abducted her 4-year-old stepdaughter Wednesday afternoon.Police said 27-year-old Jasmine Collins is wanted for the abduction of Avannah Collins-Briscoe. They were last seen earlier Wednesday in the 3100-block of West Fillmore Street in a black sedan with unknown plates.Police said Avannah was last seen wearing a white shirt and shorts with rainbow hearts.If you have any information about their whereabouts, contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.