Police: Street racers kill mom pushing stroller in Florida

The woman's 1-year-old daughter was seriously injured as well, police said. (WLS)

TAMPA, Fla. --
Police in Tampa say a mother pushing a stroller was killed Wednesday due to street racing.

The Tampa Police Department have arrested Cameron Coyle Herrin, 18, Tristan Christopher Herrin, 20, and John Alexander Barrineau, 17, in connection with the death of 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger, it announced today.

All three suspects are Tampa residents, according to police.

Ressinger, a resident of Jeromesville, Ohio, was walking with her 1-year-old daughter on Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard when they were struck, police said.

Witnesses told police that they saw a 2018 black Ford Mustang, allegedly driven by Cameron Herrin, traveling northbound on the boulevard at a high rate of speed while racing with a gold Nissan, allegedly driven by Barrineau, according to a press release. Tristan Herrin was allegedly a passenger in the Mustang, according to police.

The cars were sometimes driving side by side, and sometimes they switched places and switched lanes, witnesses told police.

The Mustang then struck Ressinger and her daughter as they were attempting to legally cross at a pedestrian ramp at an intersection, police said, adding that the baby girl was seriously injured.

Reisinger was later declared dead at a local hospital.

The drivers in the incident have been charged with street racing, vehicular homicide and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury, while Tristan Herrin faces a misdemeanor count of racing, police said.

Tristan Herrin is being charged under Florida Statute 316.191(2), which states that it is illegal for a driver to engage in racing and that it is also illegal to "knowingly ride as a passenger in any such race, competition, contest, test, or exhibition," according to police.

ABC News could not immediately reach the suspects for comment. It is unclear if they have obtained a lawyer or entered a plea.
