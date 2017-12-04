Police: Student sexually assaulted near U of I campus

(FILE) University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

CHICAGO (WLS) --
University of Illinois Police Department sent out a notice Monday that a student was sexually assaulted near campus over the weekend.

Police said the assault occurred at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at an event at Foellinger Auditorium on South Mathews Street in Urbana. Police said there was a second, similar attempted sex assault reported at the same event.

Police said the suspect was not known to the victims, and was described by both victims as a white male with brown hair who was wearing a hockey jersey.

A suspect has been identified and police are continuing to investigate, the university said.
