Police: Student sexually assaulted near U of I campus

University of Illinois Police Department sent out a notice Monday that a student was sexually assaulted near campus over the weekend.Police said the assault occurred at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at an event at Foellinger Auditorium on South Mathews Street in Urbana. Police said there was a second, similar attempted sex assault reported at the same event.Police said the suspect was not known to the victims, and was described by both victims as a white male with brown hair who was wearing a hockey jersey.A suspect has been identified and police are continuing to investigate, the university said.