  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE AT 5PM: Barack Obama speaks at closing of Obama Foundation Summit

University of Hartford student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings, police say

University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu is charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings in West Hartford, Conn. ((West Hartford Police Department via AP))

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. --
A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.

West Hartford police disclosed Wednesday that University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu, 18, was charged Saturday with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace. Police also asked a judge to add a felony bigotry charge Wednesday.

University President Greg Woodward said Brochu is no longer a student at the school and will not be returning. University officials said federal privacy laws prevent them from saying whether a student is expelled.

"The accused student's behavior was reprehensible and does not reflect the values of our institution," Woodward said in a statement to the campus community Tuesday. "The incident has brought about accusations of racism, and I want you to know that I hear and share your anger and frustration. Acts of racism, bias, bullying, or other abusive behaviors will not be tolerated on this campus."

Brochu, of Harwinton, Connecticut, did not return a message from The Associated Press on Wednesday. She did not comment during a Wednesday court appearance, when a judge barred her from campus property and ordered her to stay away from her now-former roommate.

The Hartford Courant reports Brochu told police she put her body fluids on her roommate's backpack and licked her roommate's plate, fork and spoon because she was frustrated with her roommate's rude behavior. Brochu denied other actions she wrote about on Instagram, including that she put her roommate's toothbrush "where the sun doesn't shine."

Brochu allegedly wrote in an Instagram post, "Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!! After 1 month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions... putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn't shine, and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie."

The roommate, Chennel Rowe, said in a Facebook video that she had a tense relationship with Brochu and moved to another room about two weeks ago.

Rowe, from New York City, said other students told her about Brochu's social media postings, and she realized the contamination of her personal items may have caused the extreme throat pain she was suffering.

She also told WTIC-TV that university officials were at first slow to respond and threatened to remove her from campus if she talked about what happened.

Woodward said the university took immediate action once the allegations were brought to officials' attention on Oct. 17.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
college studentsracismu.s. & worldConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Federal charges filed in NYC terror attack
2 killed in Gold Coast crash identified
Delta passengers caught in sex act on flight
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
Lake in the Hills middle school student charged with hate crime
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing boy played in court
State Sen. Silverstein resigns from Senate leadership team after sexual harassment allegation
Cicero police speak after saving 11 year-old from house fire
Show More
Naperville man caught in forest preserve with underage girl, sheriff says
Company gives non-smokers 6 extra vacation days a year
Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces, warrant says
Woman delivers twins at CTA Red Line station
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
Weiners Circle revives McDowell's for Halloween
More Photos