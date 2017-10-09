Police: Teen in custody after deadly shooting at Texas Tech

Officials said the deadly shooting happened after officers found drugs while conducting a student welfare check.

LUBBOCK, Texas --
A Texas Tech University police officer has been shot and killed at the campus police headquarters, prompting a lockdown of the Lubbock campus.

University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia upon entering the room

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels, was taken to the campus police station for standard debriefing.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Texas Tech on lockdown after shooting
Officials said a shooter opened fire at the Texas Tech University Police Department.



Cook said Daniels pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him.

Tactical squad officers were assisting with the search when Daniels was found and taken into custody.


