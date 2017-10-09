Police: Teen in custody after deadly shooting at Texas Tech

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2513855" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials said a shooter opened fire at the Texas Tech University Police Department.

ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus. Avoid TTUPD, north side of campus. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Campus remains on lockdown. Police Officers brought suspect to station for debriefing. Suspect shot an officer, fled on foot. Still at-large — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

A Texas Tech University police officer has been shot and killed at the campus police headquarters, prompting a lockdown of the Lubbock campus.University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia upon entering the roomThe suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels, was taken to the campus police station for standard debriefing.Cook said Daniels pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him.Tactical squad officers were assisting with the search when Daniels was found and taken into custody.