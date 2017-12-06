  • BREAKING NEWS ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump to talk about Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Police: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. Burkett has the details on the 18-year-old accused of raping a classmate in a school stairwell.

NEW YORK --
A New York City high school student is under arrest and facing charges, accused of raping a younger classmate inside the school.

The alleged incident happened at The Washington Irving Campus, located at 40 Irving Place between East 16th and 17th streets in the Gramercy Park neighborhood, near Union Square.

Authorities say an 18-year-old student raped a 16-year-old student in a stairwell around 8:20 a.m. Monday.

The victim reportedly went looking for the suspect, whom she knows, because he had her bag. She found him in the stairwell, where police say he pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities say she pushed the suspect off of her and ran away. She was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex to be checked out.

She identified the suspect, and Jevon Martin was arrested at the school later in the day.

"This troubling incident was immediately reported, and we are working closely with the NYPD as they conduct an investigation," Department of Education spokesperson Miranda Barbot said. "We are treating this with the utmost seriousness and are providing the campus with additional guidance and safety supports."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rapeschool safetysexual assaultsex assaultu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
4 arrested after reports of shots fired on I-290 during funeral procession, Hillside chase
Police: Baby smothered after brother climbs into crib
Van Dyke attorneys want reporter's McDonald sources revealed
Trump flouts warnings, to declare Jerusalem Israel's capital
Plan to close 4 CPS schools in Englewood sparks protest
Woman who gave daughter, 13, knife used in teen's stabbing death pleads guilty
3 in custody in carjacking of Chicago Tribune reporter
Man accused of licking woman's shoes at Walmart speaks out
Show More
Girl, 5, killed in school bus crash
Phony doctor arrested in buttocks injections death case
2 men arrested after walker stolen from girl with cerebral palsy
Document: Mariah Woods may have been sexually abused
More News
Top Video
Plan to close 4 CPS schools in Englewood sparks protest
New product could help burn patients grown skin
Van Dyke attorneys want reporter's McDonald sources revealed
2 officers among 3 hurt in Jane Addams crash
More Video