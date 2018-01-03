Police: Thieves targeting vehicles left running, unoccupied

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
Police are warning residents of six vehicle thefts in recent weeks that span from Near North Side to Bronzeville.

The robberies occurred across several neighborhoods, including three in the South Loop, Chicago Police said.

In each theft, the offenders jump into unoccupied, running vehicles and drive away, police said. The stolen vehicles are later used as getaway cars in the commission of armed robberies, and one offender has shown a black handgun when robbing victims of cell phones and purses.

The incidents occurred at the following locations on the following dates:
- about 11:05 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2017 in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue;
- about 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue;
- about 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the 100 block of East North Michigan Avenue;
- about 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the first block of East North Water Street;

- about 7:10 a.m. on Jan. 3 in the 300 block of East 61st Street;
- about 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue; and
- at 10:51 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 800 block of South Clark Street.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8384.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car theftarmed robberyRiver NorthNear North SideBronzevilleChicago
Top Stories
MO Gov. Admits Affair, Denies Blackmail
Man found dead in closed Steger dialysis center
Father of 3 found fatally shot in Hoffman Estates, police say
Police: Woman fatally struck by car while crossing street in Niles
Shedd announces 2018 free days for Illinois residents
Police: Woman knocked to ground in 2nd Lakeview robbery in 3 hours
Prosecutor: Murdered radio host's husband hired hitman, ran drug ring
Obama Foundation submits presidential center plans amid opposition
Show More
New layoffs at Indiana Carrier factory year after Trump deal
Serena Williams opens up about childbirth nightmare
Commission ends 2-year investigation into Peoples Gas main replacement program
Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states
Teacher handcuffed after arguing at school board meeting speaks out
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo welcomes baby seal
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
More Photos