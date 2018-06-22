Police use of force expert testifies in Quintonio Legrier wrongful death case

CHICAGO (WLS) --A police use of force expert called by attorneys hired by the City of Chicago testified that Officer Robert Rialmo had to use deadly force in the shooting that killed Quintonio Legrier.
The attorneys for Quintonio Legrier's family are still presenting their case to the jury in the wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Chicago. But due to a scheduling conflict, the attorneys hired by the City called the expert to testify Friday.
There are a couple of big questions in the case: Did Quintonio Legrier come at the officer with a baseball bat over his head in a menacing way? And: How far away was the officer when he fired the fatal seven shots?
Experts and witnesses have been called by the Legrier family attorneys. They testified that Officer Rialmo was farther away and Quintonio actually had his hands at his side.
Emanuel Kapelsohn testified, "According to Officer Rialmo, Quintonio Legrier had an aluminum baseball bat raised over his left shoulder."
Kapelsohn shared with the jurors,"People are killed by baseball bats every year."
In 2015, Quintonio Legrier and Bettie Jones were shot and killed by Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo.
Friday, Kapelsohn said under oath, "In my opinion, Officer Rialmo's use of force is in keeping with and is consistent with standard police training."
"The officer isn't a mind reader."
"The officer can't afford to wait to see if the person swings the bat at his head."
Under cross examination, an attorney for the Legrier Estate questioned Kapelsohn.
Kapelsohn revealed he has worked on several police use of force cases for the City for over $200,000 and he hopes to continue to work for the City.
Kapelsohn also revealed he has worked for several gun manufacturers and has never gotten an academic training on shooting reconstruction.
Kapelsohn also said that he only reviews some of the police witness statements and he did not review the statement by Quintonio's father, Antonio.
Antonio testified Thursday that he was coming down the stairs and he heart those shots, but when he looked outside, he did not see anyone nearby, including the officer.
Since the expert witness went long, the mother of Quintonio Legrier is expected to testify when the trial resumes on Monday. The jury could get the case as early as Wednesday.