Police: Video shows county communications director urinating on Rite Aid merchandise

Police say surveillance video from a Rite Aid store shows O.C. Supervisor Todd Spitzer's communications director urinating on merchandise in 2017. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. --
Police say surveillance video from a Santa Ana Rite Aid store shows Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer's communications director, Matthew Morrison, urinating on merchandise in 2017.

According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, they received a filing request in February from police against Morrison for vandalism and defacing property in connection with the incident.

Morrison allegedly entered the store on May 12 of 2017 and urinated on the merchandise, then fled, according to the OCDA. Morrison left behind his Orange County ID and his sunglasses, the OCDA's office said.

According to Santa Ana police, store employees said Morrison approached them inquiring about the men's restroom. When the employee told Morrison she had just handed the key to another customer, Morrison followed the man to the back of the store and allegedly entered an area off-limits to customers, then urinated on various food items and beverages.

Another employee encountered Morrison while he was in the employees-only area and saw him zip up his pants, according to police.

Santa Ana police submitted the misdemeanor vandalism case in February to the OCDA. But a conflict was declared because Spitzer is running for district attorney.

The case was forwarded to the attorney general, whose office declined to file charges this week.

Court records show alcohol related offenses by Morrison in the past.

According to Orange County Counsel Leon Page, Morrison was placed on an indefinite unpaid leave of absence. ABC7 reached out to Spitzer's office for a comment, and has not yet received a reply.
