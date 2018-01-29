Police warn of attempted child luring in Little Village

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
Police are warning residents about an attempted child luring last week in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 7:50 a.m. Jan. 22, three males tried to lure a 13-year-old into a Toyota SUV in the 3100 block of South Karlov, according to an alert from Chicago Police. After the girl tried to walk away, one of the males briefly chased her.

The male who gave chase is described as a Hispanic male with a tattoo on the right side of his face that may be a teardrop, police said. He was seen wearing black and red clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
