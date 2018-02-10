  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Police warn of Hyde Park robberies

EMBED </>More Videos

A warning from Chicago police, after a series of robberies in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A warning from Chicago police, after a series of robberies in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. The thieves are attacking their victims before robbing them.

"This is supposed to be a safe environment over here and for people to just run up on you and hit you and take your things, it's terrible," said Hyde Park resident Nancy Winfield.

Chicago police say so far there have seven robberies in the Hyde Park area, all in the course of a month and a half.

In all seven cases, police say the robbers used physical force to take someone's property before taking off in a vehicle.

"We have to catch these people put them in jail and let them do their time," said Terrence Seaphus, Hyde Park resident.

The most recent one happened last month on South Kenwood Avenue near 70th Street at 11:30 p.m.

That robbery was just five days before another one on South Lake Park Avenue near 53rd Street, an area neighbors called safe.

"Hyde Park is a nice area, I mean President Obama has a home over here but crime is everywhere you just have to be more cautious and careful," said Winfield.

Police have not yet released a suspect description.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberyattackHyde ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: New round of snowfall could bring 5 more inches by Sunday
Chicago Auto Show: Doors opened Saturday
Yu Darvish, Cubs reach $126 million, 6-year deal
Glenwood man crushed by semi while changing tire on Tri-State Tollway
17-year-old Red Gerard wins first gold medal for the US
Police: 2 Ohio officers killed responding to 911; suspect held
Man on snowmobile killed in Channahon crash
Man reunites with beloved dog after woman gives him up at shelter
Show More
Heavy snowfall brings 'dibs' back to Chicago streets
Washington man, 19, raped dying woman, texted photos, police say
Actor Reg E. Cathey, of 'House of Cards' and 'The Wire,' dead at 59
Surveillance video shows man setting CTA car on fire
More News
Top Video
Chicago Auto Show: Doors opened Saturday
Chicago Weather: New round of snowfall could bring 5 more inches by Sunday
Fundraiser provides 'Luggage of Love' for foster children
Weekend Watch: J.B. Pritzker's philanthropy
More Video