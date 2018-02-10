Police warn of Hyde Park robberies

A warning from Chicago police, after a series of robberies in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. The thieves are attacking their victims before robbing them."This is supposed to be a safe environment over here and for people to just run up on you and hit you and take your things, it's terrible," said Hyde Park resident Nancy Winfield.Chicago police say so far there have seven robberies in the Hyde Park area, all in the course of a month and a half.In all seven cases, police say the robbers used physical force to take someone's property before taking off in a vehicle."We have to catch these people put them in jail and let them do their time," said Terrence Seaphus, Hyde Park resident.The most recent one happened last month on South Kenwood Avenue near 70th Street at 11:30 p.m.That robbery was just five days before another one on South Lake Park Avenue near 53rd Street, an area neighbors called safe."Hyde Park is a nice area, I mean President Obama has a home over here but crime is everywhere you just have to be more cautious and careful," said Winfield.Police have not yet released a suspect description.