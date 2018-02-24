Police: Woman, 51, found dead after suffering head trauma in Woodlawn

CHICAGO --
A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the killing of a 51-year-old woman who was found dead Saturday morning after suffering head trauma in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood, police said.

At 8:11 a.m., officers found the woman suffering from head trauma in the 6600 block of South Minerva, according to Chicago Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office didn't immediately confirm the death.

A male suspect was taken into custody, police said. The killing may be domestic-related.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

