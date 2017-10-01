Police: Woman and daughter missing from Sauganash

Carolyn Vail and her daughter Alyssia Vail. (Chicago police)

Sun-Times Media Wire
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman and her child who have been missing since Saturday from the Sauganash neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Carolyn Vail, 25, and her daughter Alyssia Vail are missing from the 6200 block of North Karlov, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The mother has depression and is described as a 150-pound, 5-foot-4 white woman with red hair, blue eyes and freckles, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue Chicago Fire Department hooded sweatshirt, leggings, purple gym shoes and carrying a tan and black purse.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing girlmissing womanChicagoSauganash
Load Comments
Top Stories
O.J. Simpson released from prison after 9 years for armed robbery
CPD: September shootings, murders both down from last year
Terrorism suspected in officer's stabbing in Canada by man with ISIS flag: Police
3 dead, 23 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman killed in Wheaton crash
CTA marking 70th anniversary with vintage train cars, bus
Marilyn Manson injured after prop falls on him at NYC show
Police: Man exposed himself to 3 girls near Elgin HS
Show More
Football players kicked off team after taking knee during anthem
Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help
Remains identified as teen missing from Virginia military base
Jubilation for cancer survivors
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos