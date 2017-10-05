Police: Woman abducted, raped by 2 men at Pa. park

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Woman raped by two men at Buck County park: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 4, 2017 (WPVI)

HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. --
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a rape at Nockamixon State Park in Bucks County.

The incident occurred Monday just after 5 p.m. in the park located in Haycock Township.

Police say the female victim reported she was on a fishing pier in the park when she was forced into a silver four-door sedan by two men.

The victim told police she was taken to another area of the park and raped by the two men.

One suspect is described as a white male, in his early twenties about six feet tall, short brown hair and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black v-neck t-shirt and baggy blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white male in his early twenties, 5'8" tall, short blonde hair and a small mustache. He was last seen wearing a red Under Armour t-shirt that had "Under Armour" spelled out in white lettering.

He was also wearing baggy blue jeans and a red and grey snapback styled hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

EMBED More News Videos

Police: Woman abducted, raped by 2 men at Bucks County park: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 6 p.m.


Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsrapesex assaultPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
Authorities confirm armed suspect in Earlville, Ill. taken into custody
Police: 'Tough guy' in knockout video wanted in Texas
Blackhawks open season against Penguins at United Center Thursday
Cam Newton's response to female reporter 'disrespectful,' NFL says
Daycare worker accused of assaulting 11-month-old girl
DCFS worker attacked while trying to rescue child
Grant Park restoration cost after Lollapalooza tops $500,000
Show More
Police: Couple kept disabled woman in shed, sold her for sex
Cook Co. commissioner renews call to legalize marijuana in Illinois
Las Vegas shooter had escape plan, Chance the Rapper concert examined as earlier target
'Making a Murderer' subject Steven Avery denied new trial
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Red Light Camera Trap?
Blackhawks open season against Penguins at United Center Thursday
Manhunt continues for armed suspect Lowell Ambler, a former sheriff's deputy
Woman killed when Metra train strikes vehicle on NW Side
More Video