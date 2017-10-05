EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2490135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: Woman abducted, raped by 2 men at Bucks County park: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 6 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a rape at Nockamixon State Park in Bucks County.The incident occurred Monday just after 5 p.m. in the park located in Haycock Township.Police say the female victim reported she was on a fishing pier in the park when she was forced into a silver four-door sedan by two men.The victim told police she was taken to another area of the park and raped by the two men.One suspect is described as a white male, in his early twenties about six feet tall, short brown hair and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black v-neck t-shirt and baggy blue jeans.The second suspect is described as a white male in his early twenties, 5'8" tall, short blonde hair and a small mustache. He was last seen wearing a red Under Armour t-shirt that had "Under Armour" spelled out in white lettering.He was also wearing baggy blue jeans and a red and grey snapback styled hat.Anyone with information is asked to call state police.