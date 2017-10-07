Police: Woman wanted for picking dying man's pockets

Investigators say this woman and man are wanted for questioning after tampering with a evidence at a murder scene. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Houston police are looking for a woman they say rummaged through the pockets of a shooting victim as he was dying.

Floyd Oscar, Jr. was shot to death in front of an apartment complex on Bob White Drive back in July.

Shortly after Oscar was shot, police said a blue SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango, drove to the front of the complex and stopped near his body.

HPD says a black female passenger got out of the vehicle and approached Oscar.

Rather than call 911 for the victim, police say the woman went through Oscar's pockets instead.

The woman was seen wearing a blue t-shirt, jeans, red sneakers and had braided hair.

The SUV she was in was driven by a black male wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and had afro-style hair and a goatee.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects and the SUV before the fled in an unknown direction.

If you know who these people are, you may be eligible for a $5,000 reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

