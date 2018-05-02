Victims’ vehicle missing after double homicide in Churchville. Investigators seen opening garage. pic.twitter.com/G8ZUKyXzzL — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 2, 2018

---Police in Bucks County are searching for a missing vehicle belonging to a young husband and wife who were found dead inside their Northampton Township home.The investigation is continuing Wednesday on the unit block of Kitty Knight Drive in Churchville. Police have not released the identities of the victims, but say they were in their 20s.It is not clear when the crime occurred, but the district attorney's office said the bodies were found Tuesday morning.The view from Chopper 6 showed multiple police units and a mobile command center on the scene Tuesday afternoon.Police said they received a call around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from a painter who was working at the home. He told investigators that he went inside to use the bathroom and discovered the body of the husband lying on the second floor.According to police, when officers arrived they also found the body of the wife upstairs.Both were said to be unresponsive, and police said after further investigation they believe foul play was involved."We've had no prior contact with these people at all," said Northampton Township Police Chief Michael Clark. "They seem to be a nice, young couple. They just happen to be unfortunate victims."Clark said the two victims had lived in the home for approximately a year prior to the incident.Police said there was no evidence of forced entry at the scene. A rifle was recovered at the house, but that it does not appear to be related to the incident, according to police.Authorities are currently looking for the missing vehicle that belonged to the victims, believed to have been taken in the escape."This is a very fluid investigation, it is moving in a couple of different directions," said Clark.The double homicide has shaken quite a number of neighbors in the normally quiet neighborhood."It's just scary because you really don't know the situation and you don't know what happened," said neighbor Joanna Kampf.Clark said residents in the area should be concerned but not alarmed."There is no risk to neighbors right now," he said. "We have additional cars in the area, and they'll be here all night long as well as our normal patrols that are out there. But we feel very comfortable that our residents will be OK."