Belgium shooting: 3 killed, including 2 policewomen, after attacker stabs officers, steals their guns

An attacker stabbed officers, stole their guns and then opened fire in Liege, Belgium on Tuesday, killing at least three. The Belgium federal prosecutor's office said "there are elements that make us believe that it was a terror attack." (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Photo)

LIEGE, Belgium --
Two policewomen are among the three dead after a shooting and stabbing attack in Belgium on Tuesday.

The attack took place near a school in Liege, which is about 60 miles east of Brussels.

Officials said the attacker stabbed officers, stole their guns and opened fire on the officers. He also killed a 22-year-old passenger when he opened fire on a car nearby.

Police later shot and killed the gunman. He had earlier fled to a nearby college and taken a female hostage. No students at the college were harmed, and the gunman was flushed out of the building.

Sources told ABC News that the suspect was Benjamin Herman, a Belgian national who police knew to have been radicalized in prison.

The Belgium federal prosecutor's office told ABC News that "there are elements that make us believe that it was a terror attack."

ABC News contributed to this report.
