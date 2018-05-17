POLITICS

1st African-American Illinois Supreme Court justice retiring

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
The first African-American justice to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court is retiring.

The court announced Thursday that Justice Charles E. Freeman will retire effective June 14. The 84-year-old from Chicago served more than 27 years, including roughly three years as chief justice.

Freeman was an assistant Illinois attorney general before he became a Cook County Circuit Court judge in 1976. He was elected to the Illinois Supreme Court in 1990.

Chief Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier says Freeman "inspired generations of attorneys of color to pursue careers in public service and positions of leadership." He says it's "impossible to overstate Justice Freeman's impact on Illinois law."

The court, which has constitutional authority to fill interim vacancies, named Appellate Justice P. Scott Neville Jr. to fill the seat through Dec. 7, 2020.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsAfrican Americanssupreme courtjudgeretirementSpringfield
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Emanuel allies raise integrity concerns about Lightfoot
Chicago Plan Committee unanimously approves Obama Presidential Center plans
Who is Gina Haspel? What to know about first female CIA director
Rauner under pressure to support Equal Rights Amendment
More Politics
Top Stories
Georgia man charged in Ogilvie suspicious package incident
Dixon High School shooter used mother's gun
School bus crash in NJ kills 2, injures 45
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
Charges filed against minivan driver in Aurora ambulance crash that injured 11
Suspect in Back of the Yards ATF agent shooting denied bond
Emanuel allies raise integrity concerns about Lightfoot
Social Security Administration announces top baby names in Illinois
Show More
Some infectious bacteria resistant to chlorine, CDC warns
Chicagoland native discusses Kilauea eruption: 'It's absolutely hypnotic'
Delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, tied up with zip ties in Englewood
D.B. Cooper's identity: Author claims infamous criminal was his best friend
More News