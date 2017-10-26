  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: CPD addresses squad car accident, 2 officers injured
POLITICS

2nd woman accuses George H.W. Bush of grabbing her backside

Former President George H.W. Bush, left, and Actress Heather Lind, right. (Getty Images | CNN)

OGUNQUIT, Maine --
A second actress is accusing former President George H.W. Bush of inappropriate touching.

Jordana Grolnick says Bush grabbed her buttocks during a group photo last year at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.

She told Deadspin that Bush quipped that his favorite magician is "David Cop-a-Feel" and grabbed her. She said Barbara Bush responded, "He's going to get himself put in jail."

Grolnick couldn't be reached immediately by The Associated Press. Her story came to light after People magazine reported a similar allegation by actress Heather Lind.

The former president's office said he routinely tells the same joke "and on occasion he has patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner." The statement says he apologizes "to anyone he has offended."

Actress accuses George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

The former president's office apologized Wednesday and offered an explanation.

"At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures," according to the statement. "To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke - and on occasion, he has patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner.

"Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely."

People magazine reported that Heather Lind said in a now-deleted Instagram post that the incident took place while she was posing for a photo with Bush during a promotional tour for her AMC series "TURN: Washington's Spies." Lind appears alongside Bush, who's seated in a wheelchair, in a photo together at a Houston screening of the series in 2014.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath earlier told The Associated Press in a statement: "President Bush would never - under any circumstance - intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldgeorge h.w. bushsexual harassmentMaineWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
House fails to reverse 'right-to-work' veto
Cook County braces for budget cuts after sugary drink tax repeal
Illinois House panel OKs bump stock ban; critics cry 'overreach'
North Korean official: Take hydrogen bomb threat 'literally'
More Politics
Top Stories
Worker who died after being trapped in 20-inch sewer pipe ID'd
Body of teacher missing 5 months found after husband's suicide
Sketches, 911 call released in Sherri Papini kidnapping case
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
2 CPD officers hurt after squad strikes South Side construction barrier, falls into hole
Route 390 eastern extension to open Nov. 1
How Ashley Judd fought off Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment
VIDEO: Off-duty state trooper saves choking man
Show More
Video shows Florida deputy accused of stealing from dying man
Sears revives classic Wish Book
Coach claims she was removed for reporting sexual harassment
NAACP warns black passengers against traveling with American Airlines
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos