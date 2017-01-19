PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

360 view: 'Make America Great Again' welcome concert for Donald Trump

WASHINGTON --
Thousands of people gathered on the footsteps of an iconic American site for Donald Trump's inauguration welcome event Thursday in Washington, D.C.

The event, called "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert: Voices of the People Pre-Program," was held at the Lincoln Memorial.

We snapped some interactive 360 photos of the event, showing what it was like to be in the crowd. Click and drag each image below to move around. If you're accessing via our app, tap here to see the images in a web browser.

1. View with Lincoln Memorial

2. View of the crowd
Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationdonald trump360 photoWashington D.C.
Load Comments
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Faces of America: Stories of inauguration attendees
Spectators flock to D.C. on the day before Donald Trump's inauguration
Past presidential letters to incoming commander in chief
360 view: See the National Mall setup for the inauguration
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
Faces of America: Stories of inauguration attendees
Donald Trump attends pre-inaugural events in Washington
Dennis Hastert wants reimbursement for $1.7M in hush money
Spectators flock to D.C. on the day before Donald Trump's inauguration
More Politics
Top Stories
'El Chapo' extradited to United States, Mexican official says
Donald Trump attends pre-inaugural events in Washington
Dennis Hastert wants reimbursement for $1.7M in hush money
Girl cut by masked man in Indian Head Park home invasion, police say
Dog mauls 2-month-old to death
Chicago police officer charged with murder to be released on home monitoring
Mom shows off toddler taped to wall on Facebook Live
Show More
Man executed after random murders of family of 4, including 2 young girls; accused in 4 more deaths
5 generations of one family share one birthday Thursday
Wayne Brady talks playing Aaron Burr in 'Hamilton'
Reward offered after dog found with nose, ears cut off
9 arrested in Houston undercover prostitution sting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos