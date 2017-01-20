PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

360 view: What it looks like to be in the crowd at Donald Trump's inauguration

(Photo/Mike Waterhouse)

WASHINGTON --
If you weren't able to make it to Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., Friday, we figured out a way to get you there -- virtually.

We snapped some 360 photos inside the National Mall where hundreds of thousands of people were gathered to watch President Trump get sworn into office. At that distance from the U.S. Capitol, not much could be seen with the naked eye -- so most of the attention was on the giant TV screens off to the side.

Take a look at the three different angles we captured below. Click and drag each image to move around. If you're accessing via our app, tap here to see the images in a web browser.

1. Main view standing in the middle of the crowd

2. Immersed in the crowd facing the TV screen off to the side

3. Dog's eye view of the event
Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationdonald trump360 photoWashington D.C.
Load Comments
PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE
Donald and Melania Trump sit down in exclusive interview with 'Good Morning America'
Photo show plane passengers watching debate together
The significance of the fashion at the last presidential debate
Social reactions to the last presidential debate in Las Vegas
Trump: 'I'll keep you in suspense'
More presidential debate
POLITICS
Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Obamas reveal new plans for life after the White House
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
More Politics
Top Stories
Inauguration Day 2017: Donald Trump is USA's 45th president
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
Trump protesters clash with police after inauguration, 95 arrested
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty to 17 charges, officials say
Man charged in fatal beating of visitor in Glen Ellyn home
Off-duty Robbins officer fatally shoots alleged robbery suspect in Chicago
Show More
Prosecutor: 'Dance Mom' should be imprisoned for fraud
Former President George H. W. Bush 'breathing well on his own'
Man charged with stealing video games from suburban libraries
School district to handcuff students only as last resort
3,000 pounds of weed disguised as watermelons seized
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos