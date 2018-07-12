POLITICS

9-year-old Brazilian boy in Chicago reunited with father

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 9-year-old Brazilian boy being held in Chicago has been reunited with his father Thursday, attorneys for the boy said.

The reunification occurred comes after a judge ordered the boy, and a 16-year-old Brazilian boy in Chicago, be reunited with their fathers, who are now being detained, by Thursday.

The two Brazilian boys have been staying at a shelter in Chicago run by nonprofit Heartland Alliance. The judge also ordered that the government be barred from deporting their fathers without their sons

These boys are among hundreds of migrant children across the U.S. who have been separated from their families and are currently in government custody.
POLITICS
