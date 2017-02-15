PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary

In this file photo, President-elect Donald Trump walks Andy Puzder from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) --
Andrew Puzder said he is withdrawing as President Donald Trump's nominee for labor secretary.

The fast food executive said in a statement provided to The Associated Press that he was "honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America's workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity."

Puzder said, "while I won't be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team."

Puzder's confirmation hearing was scheduled for Thursday. But some Republicans had raised concerns about his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn't authorized to work in the U.S.

Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants Inc.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
