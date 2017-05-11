LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) --Another candidate is jumping in in one of the hottest races coming up in 2018.
Democrat Amanda Howland will challenge 6th District Republican Congressman Peter Roskam.
In a campaign video, the Civil Rights attorney from Lake Zurich stressed the need for new leadership in Congress.
"Now, the American Dream is being attacked right here in our community. Our congressman has joined President Trump to dismantle all that we fought so hard for," Howland said in her video.
Howland ran against Roskam in the last election. Last week, another Democratic candidate, Kelly Mazeski, announced her candidacy.