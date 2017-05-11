POLITICS

Another Democrat files to challenge Congressman Peter Roskam

Amanda Howland. (Amanda Howland for Congress)

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) --
Another candidate is jumping in in one of the hottest races coming up in 2018.

Democrat Amanda Howland will challenge 6th District Republican Congressman Peter Roskam.

In a campaign video, the Civil Rights attorney from Lake Zurich stressed the need for new leadership in Congress.

"Now, the American Dream is being attacked right here in our community. Our congressman has joined President Trump to dismantle all that we fought so hard for," Howland said in her video.


Howland ran against Roskam in the last election. Last week, another Democratic candidate, Kelly Mazeski, announced her candidacy.
Related Topics:
politicselectioncongressional racecongressLake Zurich
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Dem. Kelly Mazeski challenging Roskam with healthcare focus
POLITICS
GOP stymies Illinois Senate 'grand bargain' revival
Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Republican joins race for Illinois' 10th Congressional seat
'Melrose Place' actor Antonio Sabato Jr. running for Congress
More Politics
Top Stories
Car, body found in search for missing Schaumburg college student
East Chicago boy, 4, killed in accidental shooting, relatives say
ICE: More than 1,300 arrests in nationwide gang operation
NB I-55 blocked before Willow Springs Rd. due to crash
Deputy AG was on verge of resigning over Comey firing, ABC News reports
Grandmother, 62, graduates from Chicago State University
Should you wait to plant your garden this year?
Show More
Judge: Texts, emails between Joe, Melodie Gliniewicz to remain confidential
Midway Airport to get 19 new, upscale restaurants
Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House
Chicago City Markets open Thursday
VIDEO: Motorcyclist bursts into flames in China
More News
Photos
3 charged after $1.125M of cocaine found during traffic stop
5 Mexican gray wolf pups born at Brookfield Zoo
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
More Photos