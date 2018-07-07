Anti-violence protesters led by Fr. Pfleger to march on Dan Ryan Expressway

Thousands of anti-violence protesters are expected to march down a section of the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning.Getting support from city leaders, Father Michael Pfleger plans to march down the Dan Ryan Expressway for an anti-violence march. The march starts at 10 a.m.Protesters plan to march on the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway from 79th Street to 67th Street. Thousands of marchers are scheduled to join in, carrying banners demanding common sense gun laws, community resources, better schools, jobs and economic development.According to the Governor Bruce Rauner's office, the march along the shoulder was agreed upon by all involved to maintain peace and safety. Anyone who ignores the boundaries and marches onto the expressway may be arrested.However, Fr. Pfleger said that the statement from the governor's office is incorrect and there is no agreement to keep the march on the shoulder of the expressway.Many Chicago police officers and officials with the Illinois State Police will be on hand to ensure safety of the crowd.Chicago's Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson both have shared their support for this movement, meant to draw attention for more community investment."Our mission at CPD is to make sure individuals protest peacefully and keep them safe," said Superintendent Johnson.The Chicago Police Department is planning to pay overtime to hundreds of officers deployed around the Ryan.