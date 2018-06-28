Asylum seeker from Brazil calls wait to see 9-year-old son 'heartbreaking'

A Brazilian mother is fighting to get her 9-year-old son back. He's being held at an immigration facility in Chicago. They were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border about a month ago.When Lidia Souza would call her 9-year-old son - allowed just 20 minutes per week - he would beg his mom though tears to do everything in her power to get him out of U.S. government custody and back to her.She searched for weeks to find Diogo after the two were separated at the border. When she was released, she filled out nearly 40 pages of documents that U.S. officials told her were required to regain custody.Then they told her that the rules had changed and that she needed any family members living with her in the United States to be fingerprinted and still more documents. This was not the safety she had sought for herself and her son. This was not the American dream."This ... is a nightmare," she said, sitting in a suburban Chicago hotel, still waiting to be reunited with Diogo, from whom she'd never spent more than a week apart before this.Attorneys pleaded their case in front of a federal judge at the Dirksen Federal Building in the Loop Thursday morning.Judge Manish Shah has decided to keep this case under advisement.Souza said, through an interpreter, the process has been agonizing - the wait, "heartbreaking." She has been separated from her son since late May and has been doing everything in her power to get him back."I am very nervous. I'm faithful and I really believe that today I will have my victory," Souza said through an interpreter, Juana Mazon.The 27-year-old, who was seeking asylum in the United States, headed to federal court Thursday for an emergency hearing.Her attorneys filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Tuesday to demand her son, 9-year-old Diogo, be immediately released, despite a federal judge's order to reunite more than 2,000 children with their families within 30 days, or 14 days if the child is younger than 5 years old.Souza and her attorney said Diogo has spent four weeks in a government-contracted shelter in Chicago, quarantined with chickenpox and alone.The government argued that Diogo was an unaccompanied minor, but Souza's attorney, Britt Miller, disagreed."The basic argument we made was simply that we don't believe, under the relevant statutes and regulations, that Diogo is an unaccompanied minor. To the extent he was rendered unaccompanied, he was rendered unaccompanied by the government when they took him away from his mother," Miller said. "The status of a child is assessed when you come into the country. He was not unaccompanied when he came into the country. He was accompanied by his mother."Souza sought asylum in America because she said her life is in danger in Brazil.She was released from a facility in Texas on June 9. Her attorneys argued in court that she has secured housing with family and friends in Massachusetts, where she can stay with her son, and that the proper background checks have been done.Souza was able to spend one hour with Diogo at a separate facility from where he is being detained in Chicago. Her lawyers said Diogo spent his ninth birthday without his mom, and cried because he thought he was going home with her that day.Judge Shah wanted to take time to think about the case before ordering any kind of immediate release. A decision is expected by the end of the day.