POLITICS

Battle over gun store licensing bill continues in Springfield

EMBED </>More Videos

Gun safety advocates are seeking to override Rauner's veto of gun dealer license measure. (WLS)

Craig Wall
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
Gun safety advocates continued Wednesday to push for an override of Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a gun store licensing bill.

It was unclear Wednesday morning whether the House or Senate had enough votes to call for a vote on the override. Last month, Rauner vetoed the bill and Wednesday is the last day that lawmakers can override the veto, otherwise the bill dies.

Coincidentally, the Illinois State Rifle Association also held its annual rally for gun rights. About 2,000 people were expected at the Springfield convention center. The Second Amendment supporters from around the state wanted to make sure their voice was heard by lawmakers.

The event, which was in the works a year ago, will include a march from the convention center to the state Capitol for rallies and meetings with lawmakers.

The gun licensing bill was approved by both the state House and Senate, but vetoed last month by Rauner just before the primary election. The bill would have required a five-year licensing, employee training and video taping.

Opponents of the bill said the measure would be burdensome on small gun store owners.

"If we're not able to override the governor's unwise veto, I'm not giving up. I'll start the whole process over again," said bill sponsor Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park. "I'm confident that the momentum that we have built will be transferrable to that effort, if that's the direction we go."

Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association, said that if Rauner's veto is overridden, they will fight against it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun safetyBruce Raunergunsgun lawsIllinoisSpringfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Gun safety advocates seek to override Rauner's veto of gun dealer license measure
POLITICS
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
No punishment for professor who called Barbara Bush 'amazing racist'
Judge orders reopening of DACA, after 90-day delay
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: Golden State Killer, East Area Rapist suspect arrested in Sacramento
Blind man fatally shot in West Side drive-by
12-year-old trapped underwater for 9 minutes in resort pool
Miss America 2005 marries girlfriend in Alabama
Frustrated Walmart shopper grabs PA to beg for help
CA teen captures man masturbating in car
Cowboy takes down robber in butcher shop
Black women say they were discriminated against at Pa. golf club
Show More
2 firefighters hurt in Jewelers Row high-rise fire in Loop
ComEd offering programs for customers needing help to pay energy bills
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
No punishment for professor who called Barbara Bush 'amazing racist'
VIDEO: Port Authority official rages at police
More News