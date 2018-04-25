Battle over gun store licensing bill continues in Springfield

Gun safety advocates continued Wednesday to push for an override of Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a gun store licensing bill.It was unclear Wednesday morning whether the House or Senate had enough votes to call for a vote on the override. Last month, Rauner vetoed the bill and Wednesday is the last day that lawmakers can override the veto, otherwise the bill dies.Coincidentally, the Illinois State Rifle Association also held its annual rally for gun rights. About 2,000 people were expected at the Springfield convention center. The Second Amendment supporters from around the state wanted to make sure their voice was heard by lawmakers.The event, which was in the works a year ago, will include a march from the convention center to the state Capitol for rallies and meetings with lawmakers.The gun licensing bill was approved by both the state House and Senate, but vetoed last month by Rauner just before the primary election. The bill would have required a five-year licensing, employee training and video taping.Opponents of the bill said the measure would be burdensome on small gun store owners."If we're not able to override the governor's unwise veto, I'm not giving up. I'll start the whole process over again," said bill sponsor Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park. "I'm confident that the momentum that we have built will be transferrable to that effort, if that's the direction we go."Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association, said that if Rauner's veto is overridden, they will fight against it.