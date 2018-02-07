  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
Bill would limit terms of Illinois legislative leaders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
A bill has been proposed at the Illinois General Assembly that would put term limits on four legislative positions.

The State Journal-Register reports that Republican Rep. Thomas M. Bennett of Gibson City has proposed the bill. It would limit the House speaker, Senate president and the minority leader in each chamber to 10 consecutive years in their roles.

Bennett submitted a similar bill in March, but it never left the committee. But last year, the chamber approved a resolution that limits the tenure of the Senate president and the minority leader to 10 years.

Democratic Sen. Julie A. Morrison of Deerfield sponsored that bill. She supports expanding the rule outside of the Senate, but says the change would be more effective as a constitutional amendment.
