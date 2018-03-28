I-TEAM

Blagojevich SCOTUS conference set for April

(FILE) Rod Blagojevich

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) --
In what is widely considered as the last legal hurrah for imprisoned Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, the justices of the United States Supreme Court on Wednesday received files for in his latest appeal.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a conference meeting for April 13 in Washington to consider whether it will hear Blagojevich's long-shot appeal. In December the defrocked governor asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider tossing his convictions on corruption charges. Since then U.S. officials have ripped his efforts.

Blagojevich's legal team has filed a new, point-by-point rebuke of the government's opposition to his appeal. It restates his previous points-arguing that the nation's highest court should take his case and settle lingering disagreements in lower courts over what constitutes illegal political fundraising.

Although Blagojevich has seen multiple failed bids to have his corruption conviction thrown out or his 14-year prison term whittles down, he is once again hanging his final hope for relief on a sentence reduction.

After resurrecting his previous appeal arguments in the latest filing, the former governor asks that his sentence-the longest ever imposed on an Illinois politician for corruption-be reduced.

"At The Very Least," Blagojevich's lawyers write, the Supreme Court should freeze his appeal request on sentencing grounds until a decision in the "Chavez-Meza v. United States" case can be determined.

That case may decide whether a district court must explain its decision when deciding not to grant a proportional sentence reduction. "While the case arises in a somewhat different context, sentencing courts in both settings are required to consider the Section 3553(a) sentencing factors" attorneys for Blagojevich write.

The disgraced governor is in his sixth year at a federal prison in Colorado. Among other convictions, he was found guilty of trying to extort a children's hospital for contributions and seeking to trade an appointment to Barack Obama's vacated Senate seat for campaign cash.

Chicago trial Judge James Zagel re-imposed Blagojevich's original 14-year sentence at a resentencing in 2016. That was ordered after the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in dismissed five of 18 convictions. The 7th Circuit judges said the evidence against Blagojevich on the 13 counts that remained was "overwhelming."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsrod blagojevichI-Teamu.s. & worldsupreme courtChicagoLoopIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Government shreds Blagojevich appeal to Supreme Court
Blagojevich asks for mercy from Supreme Court
Current, former lawmakers urge Supreme Court to take up Blagojevich appeal
Rod Blagojevich gives 1st prison interview to Chicago Magazine
Rod Blagojevich appealing his sentence
Blagojevich attorneys return to appeals court in effort to reduce sentence
I-TEAM
Armed man with stolen SWAT armor may have traveled 1,900 miles
Chicago's new top narco lawman sets sights on 'El Mencho,' accused cartel boss
Drug enforcement agency beefs up front line troops in Chicago
Man wearing body armor with loaded gun arrested at Union Station
More I-Team
POLITICS
Former Madigan campaign worker calls for ethics investigation into Alderman Quinn
John Paul Stevens, retired SCOTUS justice, calls for Second Amendment repeal
Former Disney star joins White House press team
Gun safety advocates seek to override Rauner's veto of gun dealer license measure
More Politics
Top Stories
Mother charged after fatal Gary fire denied bond
Man, 34, charged with stealing ambulance outside St. Bernard Hospital
Mother charged with murder after kids found dead in car seats
Chicago City Council approves $8.5B O'Hare expansion project
Inspired by film, woman buys billboard against alleged abuser
Labrador retriever tops list of Chicago's most popular dog
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
PHOTOS: Statue by NU professor unveiled in London's Trafalgar Square
Show More
You can now buy a car from Walmart
Police: 13-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Little Village
Former Disney star joins White House press team
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Texas daycare
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos