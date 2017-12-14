Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin headed to the United Nations in New York Thursday to ask for help fighting violence in Chicago.Boykin said he's running out of options when it comes to gun violence plaguing the Windy City. The commissioner said he wants to ask United Nations for tips they've used to build peace across the country.Boykin is also interested in getting physical security in some of the most dangerous neighborhoods.He will meet with the UN's assistant secretary general for peacebuilding support. The meeting was scheduled about a month ago, but recent gun violence has highlighted its necessity.Eight people were shot Wednesday. Nine people were shot Tuesday. Five of those shootings were fatal.After one day of meetings, Boykin will fly back to Chicago. He said he is eager to implement any solutions suggested on this trip.