  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
POLITICS

Boykin to ask United Nations for help fighting Chicago violence

EMBED </>More Videos

Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin headed to the United Nations in New York Thursday to ask for help fighting violence in Chicago. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin headed to the United Nations in New York Thursday to ask for help fighting violence in Chicago.

Boykin said he's running out of options when it comes to gun violence plaguing the Windy City. The commissioner said he wants to ask United Nations for tips they've used to build peace across the country.

Boykin is also interested in getting physical security in some of the most dangerous neighborhoods.

He will meet with the UN's assistant secretary general for peacebuilding support. The meeting was scheduled about a month ago, but recent gun violence has highlighted its necessity.

Eight people were shot Wednesday. Nine people were shot Tuesday. Five of those shootings were fatal.

After one day of meetings, Boykin will fly back to Chicago. He said he is eager to implement any solutions suggested on this trip.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicschicago violencechicago crimechicago shootingunited nationsu.s. & worldcook countyNew YorkCook CountyChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
Alabama election reaction pours in; Mendoza: 'Loser perv lost anyway'
City Council approves $31M settlement for 'Englewood 4'
Who is Doug Jones?
More Politics
Top Stories
Police sergeant accused of trying to kill son due in bond court
Kentucky lawmaker kills himself days after being accused of molesting teen girl
Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox
What to know about net neutrality ahead of FCC vote
Riders sue Lyft, claim driver used slur and pointed gun at them
Student arrested for attacking Steinmetz HS basketball coach
Modern Day Bootlegging
CTA votes to increase bus, train fares for first time in 9 years
Show More
Cook County pays $6,000 to suspected murderer of teen
VIDEO: 11-year-old girl held at gunpoint, handcuffed by police
Mom gets 42-94 years in prison for 3-year-old's beating death
Book donations pour in for Chicago boy, 4, who read 100 books in 1 day
More News
Top Video
Police sergeant accused of trying to kill son due in bond court
Student arrested for attacking Steinmetz HS basketball coach
Riders sue Lyft, claim driver used slur and pointed gun at them
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video